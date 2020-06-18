Asus ROG Phone 3 appears in short video, Zenfone 7 may have passed through Geekbench

It works out that the image of the Asus ROG Phone 3 was just a screengrab from a short hands-on video showing off the device. Also, the ROG handset is not the only real Snapdragon 865-powered device that Asus is working on, yet another was spotted at Geekbench.

You can see the brand new triple camera on the rear as well as the ever-present ROG logo with RGB backlighting. But dont let those distract you as you watch the video.

Instead, you ought to be paying attention to the Tencent Games logo  Asus partnered with the gaming giant last year to produce a Tencent-branded version of the ROG Phone II. It was notably cheaper, but was pre-loaded with Tencent content and was available only in China. It seems that Asus will make a similar branded version of the ROG Phone 3.

Anyway, the Geekbench database contains several results from an asus ZF, which is powered by the Snapdragon 865 (aka kona). Unfortunately, the benchmark only recorded the clock speed of the tiny CPU cluster, 1.8 GHz, so theres no chance to tell if the big cores have been overclocked like on the ROG.







Asus ZF with a Snapdragon 865 and 16 GB of RAM passes through Geekbench

It does have 16GB of RAM, though, so it is a powerhouse in either case. Now, this may be yet another version of the gaming phone (which will be the companys first with the S865 chip), but that ZF sounds suspiciously like ZenFone. The Zenfone 6 was announced in mid-May this past year, so were due for a sequel.

Rumor has it that the Zenfone 7 and ROG Phone 3 will be announced in July.

Source 1 (in Chinese) | Via 1 | Source 2 | Via 2