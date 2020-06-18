Asus ROG Phone 3 appears in short video, Zenfone 7 may have passed through Geekbench

It works out that the image of the Asus ROG Phone 3 was just a screengrab from a short hands-on video showing off the device. Also, the ROG handset is not the only real Snapdragon 865-powered device that Asus is working on, yet another was spotted at Geekbench.
You can see the brand new triple camera on the rear as well as the ever-present ROG logo with RGB backlighting. But dont let those distract you as you watch the video.
Instead, you ought to be paying attention to the Tencent Games logo Asus partnered with the gaming giant last year to produce a Tencent-branded version of the ROG Phone II. It was notably cheaper, but was pre-loaded with Tencent content and was available only in China. It seems that Asus will make a similar branded version of the ROG Phone 3.
Anyway, the Geekbench database contains several results from an asus ZF, which is powered by the Snapdragon 865 (aka kona). Unfortunately, the benchmark only recorded the clock speed of the tiny CPU cluster, 1.8 GHz, so theres no chance to tell if the big cores have been overclocked like on the ROG.
Asus ZF with a Snapdragon 865 and 16 GB of RAM passes through Geekbench
It does have 16GB of RAM, though, so it is a powerhouse in either case. Now, this may be yet another version of the gaming phone (which will be the companys first with the S865 chip), but that ZF sounds suspiciously like ZenFone. The Zenfone 6 was announced in mid-May this past year, so were due for a sequel.
Rumor has it that the Zenfone 7 and ROG Phone 3 will be announced in July.