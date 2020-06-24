Asus ROG Phone 2 Price in India Increased, Sale to Resume From Today on Flipkart

Asus ROG Phone 2 is coming back in stock in India, months after its unavailability due to the coronavirus outbreak. The gaming phone will be available in the nation through Flipkart starting later today, the organization said in a news release disseminated on Monday. Alongside its comeback, the Asus ROG Phone 2 has received an updated pricing for the beds base, 8GB RAM variant. The ROG Phone 2 premiered in India in September last year. The phone is specially made for mobile games and includes features such as for example an upgraded ultrasonic Air Triggers 2 as well as stereo speakers with DTS:X Ultra support.

Asus ROG Phone 2 price in India, availability details

The Asus ROG Phone 2 price in India has been hiked to Rs. 39,999 from Rs. 37,999. Asus claimed that the new pricing is due to the increase in the GST rates on cell phones and depreciation of the Indian rupee against the US dollar. The new pricing is significantly provided for the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage option only. However, you can find no information regarding the 12GB RAM + 512GB storage variant that has been launched at Rs. 59,999 and went on sale for the first time in December. Gadgets 360 has now reached out to Asus to get clarity on the availability of the top-end variant and will update this space when the company responds.

On the availability part, Asus said in the release that the ROG Phone 2 will go on sale in the country via Flipkart starting today. The phone originally went on sale in late September, though its availability was halted due to the coronavirus outbreak in February.

Customers purchasing the Asus ROG Phone 2 all through Flipkart’s Big Saving Days sale beginning with Tuesday, June 23, may also be entitled to receive a 10 percent instant discount on HDFC Bank cards and EMI transactions. The sale will go live for Flipkart Plus members from 8pm today and will run until June 27.

Asus ROG Phone 2 specifications, features

The dual-SIM (Nano) Asus ROG Phone 2 runs Android 9 Pie with ROG UI on top and includes a 6.59-inch full-HD+ (1080×2340 pixels) AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate and 1ms response time. The phone is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 855+ SoC, paired with up to 12GB of LPDDR4X RAM and up to 512GB of UFS 3.0 storage. It includes a dual rear camera setup that includes a 48-megapixel primary sensor, along with a 13-megapixel wide-angle shooter. There can be a 24-megapixel selfie camera sensor in front.

Asus has provided a 6,000mAh battery on the ROG Phone 2, along with Quick Charge 4.0 fast charging support. Besides, the telephone includes an in-display fingerprint sensor.

