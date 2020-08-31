Asus’ new ZenBook S has a pixel-packed 3:2 aspect ratio display

Asus has taken the covers off its new ZenBook S, a slim ultrabook that can be geared up with as much as Intel’s Core i7-1065G7 processor, 16GB of RAM, and 1TB of quick PCIe-based storage. Asus offered its flagship laptop computer a glow-up in the screen department, going from a 16:9 aspect ratio in in 2015’s design to a taller 3:2 aspect ratio for this year’s 3300 x 2200 touchscreen. What’s more, the bezels surrounding it are thin, and the display is Pantone- confirmed with one hundred percent protection of the DCI-P3 color range.

The ZenBook S has a lot of other characteristics that may make it a deserving competitor for your next laptop computer. It includes 2 Thunderbolt 3 ports that can be utilized for quick information transfer, linking to an external display, or charging its battery. Speaking of which, Asus declares the 67Wh battery within this ultrabook can last as much as 14 hours. And with its quick charging ability, it can charge as much as 60 percent in 49 minutes. Notably, Asus states you can keep the laptop computer powered either by its consisted of 65W adapter or by a variety of USB-C adapters and power banks, whether they support Power Delivery or not.

Thunderbolt 3 ports aside, this laptop computer likewise consists of a full-size HDMI port, one USB Type- A port, and a microSD slot. There isn’t a earphone jack on this maker, however Asus consists of a USB-C to 3.5 mm …