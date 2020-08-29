Asus might be working on four budget smartphones

After Asus CEO Jerry Shen resigned back at the end of 2018, the business began to a little move focus far from the budget mobile phone section, focusing directly on flagships and the video gaming ROG lineup. While more affordable designs, like the ZenFone Live (L2), have actually been trickling-out onto the marketplace, till as late as April in 2015, these do not come anywhere near the appeal of the business’s last budget hit– The ZenFone Max Pro (M2).

According to a brand-new leakage, things might modification quickly, as Asus is presently working on four gadgets, with chipsets codenamed “Lito”, “Lagoon”, “Bengal”, and“Scuba” We have a respectable concept which chipsets these names describe and all of them are midrange to low-end parts.









Asus phone leakage

The “Lito” name is most likely the Snapdragon 765/765G, while “Lagoon” is most likely the Snapdragon 690. Both of these contemporary mid-range parts, significantly with effective 5G modems consisted of right on the chipset itself.

Things get a bit muddier with “Bengal” and“Scuba” The previous is most likely connected with either the Snapdragon 662 or the Snapdragon 460. And the latter is most likely part of an extremely budget Qualcomm Snapdragon 200 household of chips.

Unfortunately, we have no other details on the four mystical Asus phones. An excellent initial identifying …