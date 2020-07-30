ASUS launches new ZenBook and VivoBook series laptops in India

ASUS has actually released 4 new laptops inIndia The Taiwanese business has actually released new note pads in the ZenBook and VivoBook household: the ZenBook 13/14 (UX325/ UX425), the VivoBookS S14 (S433) and the VivoBook Ultra K14 (K413).
The new ASUS laptops are powered by as much as 10 th Gen Intel Core i7 processor with as much as 16 GB RAM, and Intel Iris Plus graphics. The offerings begin at Rs 39,990 with Vivobook Ultra K14 All the information about the 4 laptops are pointed out in tables listed below.
ASUS Zenbook 13/14 requirements
|ZenBook 13 UX325 ZenBook 14 UX425
|CPU
|Intel Core i7-1065 G7 processor Intel Core i5-1035 G1 processor
|Display choices
|133″ LED-backlit FHD (1920 ×1080) IPS 300 nits panel, 100% sRGB2.9 mm-thin bezel with 88% screen-to-body ratio
|14″ LED-backlit FHD (1920 ×1080) IPS
300 nits panel, 100% sRGB2.5 mm-thin bezel with 90% screen-to-body ratio
|Operating system
|Windows 10 Home Pre Loaded Microsoft Office Home and Student 2019
|Graphics
|Intel Iris Plus GraphicsIntel UHD Graphics
|Main memory
|Up to 16 GB 3200 MHz LPDDR4X onboard
|Storage
|Up to 1TB PCIe 3.0 x2 NVMe SSD
|Connectivity
|Wi-Fi 6 + Bluetooth 5.0
|Camera
|HD infrared (IR) cam (assistances Windows Hello)
|I/O ports
|2 x Thunderbolt 3 USB-C with complete variety (5V ~20 V) of charging1 x USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type- A1 x basic HDMI 2.0 b1 x Micro SD Reader
|Touchpad
|NumberPad 2.0
|Audio
|Certified by Harman KardonASUS SonicMaster stereo audio system with surround-sound; wise amplifier for optimum audio efficiencyArray microphone with Cortana voice-recognition assistance
|Battery
|67Wh lithium-polymer battery as much as 22 hours battery life
|Air Conditioning adapter
|65 W type C power adapterOutput: 19 V DC, 3.42 AInput: 100-240 V Air Conditioning, 50/60 Hz universal
|Dimensions
|3042 x 203 x 13.9 mm
|319 x 208 x 13.9 mm
|Weight
|Approx from 1.07 kg
|Approx from 1.13 kg
VivoBookS S14 (S433) requirements
|VivoBookS S14 (S433)
|Processor
|Intel Core i7-10510 U 1.8 GHz quad‑core with Turbo Boost (as much as 4.9 GHz) and 8 MB cacheIntel Core i5-10210 U processor 1.6 GHz quad‑core with Turbo Boost (as much as 4.2 GHz) and 6 MB cache
|Operating system
|Windows 10 Home Pre Loaded Microsoft Office Home and Student 2019
|Display
|14 ″ LED‑backlit FHD (1920 x 1080) IPS panel with 16:9 element ratioThree‑sided NanoEdge display screen with 85% screen‑to‑body ratio178 ° wide‑view innovation
|Graphics
|NVIDIA GeForce MX250 with 2 GB GDDR5 VRAM
|Memory
|8 GB 2666 MHz DDR4 RAM
|Storage
|512 GB PCIe 3.0 M. 2 SSD (Upgradable as much as 1 TB)
|Wireless
|80211 ax Intel WiFi 6 (Gig+)Bluetooth 5.0
|Connectivity
|1 x USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type- C 1 x USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type- A 2 x USB 2.0 Type- A1 x HDMI 1.41 x Combo audio jack1 x SD card reader
|Keyboard and touchpad
|Full size backlit keyboard with 1.4 mm essential travelTouchpad with finger print
|Audio
|Array microphone with Cortana voice acknowledgmentCertified by Harman Kardon
|Software
|ASUS SplendidASUS Tru2Li fe VideoASUS AudioWi zard
|Battery
|50 Wh 3-cell lithium-polymer battery
|Colors
|Gaia Green/ Resolute Red/ Dreamy White/ Indie Black
|Size
|3249 x 213.5 x 15.9 mm
|Weight
|1.4 kg
ASUS VivoBook Ultra K14 Specifications:
|Processor
|Intel Core i5-10210 U
Intel Core i3-10110 U
|Graphics
|Intel UHD Graphics 620
|Operating system
|Windows 10 Home Pre Loaded Microsoft Office Home and Student 2019
|Display
|14 ″ Full- HD LED-backlit display screen with 45% NTSC protection
|Camera
|HD cam
|Memory
|Up to 8 GB 2666 MHz DDR4 RAM
|Storage
|Up to 512 GB M. 2 NVME PCIe X2 SSD
|Wireless
|Dual- band WiFi 5 (80211 air conditioning) + Bluetooth 4.2Dual- band WiFi 6 (80211 ax) + Bluetooth 5.0
|Connectivity
|1 x USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type- A 1 x USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type- C2 x USB 2.01 x HDMI 1.41 x Audio Jack Combo 1 x Micro SD Card reader
|Audio formats
|Array microphone with Cortana voice acknowledgment, Certified by Harman Kardon
|Battery
|42 Wh Li- prismatic battery (3-cells)
|Colors
|Hearty Gold, Transparent Silver, Indie Black (metal cover)
|Size
|3249 x 215 x 17.9 mm
|Weight
|1.4 kg
Price and schedule
|Model Name
|Starting Price
|Availability from 30 th July onwards
|Zenbook 13 UX325
|79,990
|Amazon/Flipkart/Offline Channels
|Zenbook 14 UX425
|79,990
|Amazon/Flipkart/Offline Channels
|Vivobook S S14 S433
|67,990
|Offline Channels/ LFR
|Vivobook Ultra K14 K413
|39,990
|Amazon/Offline Channels