ASUS launches new ZenBook and VivoBook series laptops in India

ASUS has actually released 4 new laptops inIndia The Taiwanese business has actually released new note pads in the ZenBook and VivoBook household: the ZenBook 13/14 (UX325/ UX425), the VivoBookS S14 (S433) and the VivoBook Ultra K14 (K413).

The new ASUS laptops are powered by as much as 10 th Gen Intel Core i7 processor with as much as 16 GB RAM, and Intel Iris Plus graphics. The offerings begin at Rs 39,990 with Vivobook Ultra K14 All the information about the 4 laptops are pointed out in tables listed below.

ASUS Zenbook 13/14 requirements

ZenBook 13 UX325 ZenBook 14 UX425 CPU Intel Core i7-1065 G7 processor Intel Core i5-1035 G1 processor Display choices 133″ LED-backlit FHD (1920 ×1080) IPS 300 nits panel, 100% sRGB2.9 mm-thin bezel with 88% screen-to-body ratio 14″ LED-backlit FHD (1920 ×1080) IPS

300 nits panel, 100% sRGB2.5 mm-thin bezel with 90% screen-to-body ratio Operating system Windows 10 Home Pre Loaded Microsoft Office Home and Student 2019 Graphics Intel Iris Plus GraphicsIntel UHD Graphics Main memory Up to 16 GB 3200 MHz LPDDR4X onboard Storage Up to 1TB PCIe 3.0 x2 NVMe SSD Connectivity Wi-Fi 6 + Bluetooth 5.0 Camera HD infrared (IR) cam (assistances Windows Hello) I/O ports 2 x Thunderbolt 3 USB-C with complete variety (5V ~20 V) of charging1 x USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type- A1 x basic HDMI 2.0 b1 x Micro SD Reader Touchpad NumberPad 2.0 Audio Certified by Harman KardonASUS SonicMaster stereo audio system with surround-sound; wise amplifier for optimum audio efficiencyArray microphone with Cortana voice-recognition assistance Battery 67Wh lithium-polymer battery as much as 22 hours battery life Air Conditioning adapter 65 W type C power adapterOutput: 19 V DC, 3.42 AInput: 100-240 V Air Conditioning, 50/60 Hz universal Dimensions 3042 x 203 x 13.9 mm 319 x 208 x 13.9 mm Weight Approx from 1.07 kg Approx from 1.13 kg

VivoBookS S14 (S433) requirements

VivoBookS S14 (S433) Processor Intel Core i7-10510 U 1.8 GHz quad‑core with Turbo Boost (as much as 4.9 GHz) and 8 MB cacheIntel Core i5-10210 U processor 1.6 GHz quad‑core with Turbo Boost (as much as 4.2 GHz) and 6 MB cache Operating system Windows 10 Home Pre Loaded Microsoft Office Home and Student 2019 Display 14 ″ LED‑backlit FHD (1920 x 1080) IPS panel with 16:9 element ratioThree‑sided NanoEdge display screen with 85% screen‑to‑body ratio178 ° wide‑view innovation Graphics NVIDIA GeForce MX250 with 2 GB GDDR5 VRAM Memory 8 GB 2666 MHz DDR4 RAM Storage 512 GB PCIe 3.0 M. 2 SSD (Upgradable as much as 1 TB) Wireless 80211 ax Intel WiFi 6 (Gig+)Bluetooth 5.0 Connectivity 1 x USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type- C 1 x USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type- A 2 x USB 2.0 Type- A1 x HDMI 1.41 x Combo audio jack1 x SD card reader Keyboard and touchpad Full size backlit keyboard with 1.4 mm essential travelTouchpad with finger print Audio Array microphone with Cortana voice acknowledgmentCertified by Harman Kardon Software ASUS SplendidASUS Tru2Li fe VideoASUS AudioWi zard Battery 50 Wh 3-cell lithium-polymer battery Colors Gaia Green/ Resolute Red/ Dreamy White/ Indie Black Size 3249 x 213.5 x 15.9 mm Weight 1.4 kg

ASUS VivoBook Ultra K14 Specifications:

Processor Intel Core i5-10210 U

Intel Core i3-10110 U Graphics Intel UHD Graphics 620 Operating system Windows 10 Home Pre Loaded Microsoft Office Home and Student 2019 Display 14 ″ Full- HD LED-backlit display screen with 45% NTSC protection Camera HD cam Memory Up to 8 GB 2666 MHz DDR4 RAM Storage Up to 512 GB M. 2 NVME PCIe X2 SSD Wireless Dual- band WiFi 5 (80211 air conditioning) + Bluetooth 4.2Dual- band WiFi 6 (80211 ax) + Bluetooth 5.0 Connectivity 1 x USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type- A 1 x USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type- C2 x USB 2.01 x HDMI 1.41 x Audio Jack Combo 1 x Micro SD Card reader Audio formats Array microphone with Cortana voice acknowledgment, Certified by Harman Kardon Battery 42 Wh Li- prismatic battery (3-cells) Colors Hearty Gold, Transparent Silver, Indie Black (metal cover) Size 3249 x 215 x 17.9 mm Weight 1.4 kg

