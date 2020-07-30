ASUS launches new ZenBook and VivoBook series laptops in India

ASUS has actually released 4 new laptops inIndia The Taiwanese business has actually released new note pads in the ZenBook and VivoBook household: the ZenBook 13/14 (UX325/ UX425), the VivoBookS S14 (S433) and the VivoBook Ultra K14 (K413).

The new ASUS laptops are powered by as much as 10 th Gen Intel Core i7 processor with as much as 16 GB RAM, and Intel Iris Plus graphics. The offerings begin at Rs 39,990 with Vivobook Ultra K14 All the information about the 4 laptops are pointed out in tables listed below.

ASUS Zenbook 13/14 requirements

ZenBook 13 UX325 ZenBook 14 UX425
CPUIntel Core i7-1065 G7 processor Intel Core i5-1035 G1 processor
Display choices133″ LED-backlit FHD (1920 ×1080) IPS 300 nits panel, 100% sRGB2.9 mm-thin bezel with 88% screen-to-body ratio14″ LED-backlit FHD (1920 ×1080) IPS
300 nits panel, 100% sRGB2.5 mm-thin bezel with 90% screen-to-body ratio
Operating systemWindows 10 Home Pre Loaded Microsoft Office Home and Student 2019
GraphicsIntel Iris Plus GraphicsIntel UHD Graphics
Main memoryUp to 16 GB 3200 MHz LPDDR4X onboard
StorageUp to 1TB PCIe 3.0 x2 NVMe SSD
ConnectivityWi-Fi 6 + Bluetooth 5.0
Camera HD infrared (IR) cam (assistances Windows Hello)
I/O ports 2 x Thunderbolt 3 USB-C with complete variety (5V ~20 V) of charging1 x USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type- A1 x basic HDMI 2.0 b1 x Micro SD Reader
Touchpad NumberPad 2.0
AudioCertified by Harman KardonASUS SonicMaster stereo audio system with surround-sound; wise amplifier for optimum audio efficiencyArray microphone with Cortana voice-recognition assistance
Battery67Wh lithium-polymer battery as much as 22 hours battery life
Air Conditioning adapter65 W type C power adapterOutput: 19 V DC, 3.42 AInput: 100-240 V Air Conditioning, 50/60 Hz universal
Dimensions3042 x 203 x 13.9 mm319 x 208 x 13.9 mm
WeightApprox from 1.07 kgApprox from 1.13 kg

VivoBookS S14 (S433) requirements

VivoBookS S14 (S433)
ProcessorIntel Core i7-10510 U 1.8 GHz quad‑core with Turbo Boost (as much as 4.9 GHz) and 8 MB cacheIntel Core i5-10210 U processor 1.6 GHz quad‑core with Turbo Boost (as much as 4.2 GHz) and 6 MB cache
Operating systemWindows 10 Home Pre Loaded Microsoft Office Home and Student 2019
Display14 ″ LED‑backlit FHD (1920 x 1080) IPS panel with 16:9 element ratioThree‑sided NanoEdge display screen with 85% screen‑to‑body ratio178 ° wide‑view innovation
Graphics NVIDIA GeForce MX250 with 2 GB GDDR5 VRAM
Memory 8 GB 2666 MHz DDR4 RAM
Storage512 GB PCIe 3.0 M. 2 SSD (Upgradable as much as 1 TB)
Wireless80211 ax Intel WiFi 6 (Gig+)Bluetooth 5.0
Connectivity 1 x USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type- C 1 x USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type- A 2 x USB 2.0 Type- A1 x HDMI 1.41 x Combo audio jack1 x SD card reader
Keyboard and touchpadFull size backlit keyboard with 1.4 mm essential travelTouchpad with finger print
AudioArray microphone with Cortana voice acknowledgmentCertified by Harman Kardon
SoftwareASUS SplendidASUS Tru2Li fe VideoASUS AudioWi zard
Battery50 Wh 3-cell lithium-polymer battery
ColorsGaia Green/ Resolute Red/ Dreamy White/ Indie Black
Size3249 x 213.5 x 15.9 mm
Weight 1.4 kg

ASUS VivoBook Ultra K14 Specifications:

ProcessorIntel Core i5-10210 U
Intel Core i3-10110 U
GraphicsIntel UHD Graphics 620
Operating systemWindows 10 Home Pre Loaded Microsoft Office Home and Student 2019
Display14 ″ Full- HD LED-backlit display screen with 45% NTSC protection
Camera HD cam
MemoryUp to 8 GB 2666 MHz DDR4 RAM
StorageUp to 512 GB M. 2 NVME PCIe X2 SSD
WirelessDual- band WiFi 5 (80211 air conditioning) + Bluetooth 4.2Dual- band WiFi 6 (80211 ax) + Bluetooth 5.0
Connectivity 1 x USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type- A 1 x USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type- C2 x USB 2.01 x HDMI 1.41 x Audio Jack Combo 1 x Micro SD Card reader
Audio formatsArray microphone with Cortana voice acknowledgment, Certified by Harman Kardon
Battery42 Wh Li- prismatic battery (3-cells)
ColorsHearty Gold, Transparent Silver, Indie Black (metal cover)
Size3249 x 215 x 17.9 mm
Weight 1.4 kg

Price and schedule

Model NameStarting PriceAvailability from 30 th July onwards
Zenbook 13 UX32579,990Amazon/Flipkart/Offline Channels
Zenbook 14 UX42579,990 Amazon/Flipkart/Offline Channels
Vivobook S S14 S43367,990Offline Channels/ LFR
Vivobook Ultra K14 K41339,990Amazon/Offline Channels



