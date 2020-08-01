ASUS ImagineBook 14″ FHD LED-Backlit Laptop, Intel Core M3-8100Y Up to 3.4GHz, 4GB RAM, 128GB SSD, Webcam, 802.11 ac, Bluetooth, USB 3.1 Type C, HDMI, Windows 10 Home in S Mode, Textured White



Price: $339.00

(as of Aug 01,2020 12:05:25 UTC – Details)



ASUS ImagineBook Laptop:

Handle your everyday computing needs with this 15.6-inch ASUS notebook. A 1.1GHz Intel Core m3 processor provides a responsive user experience, and the 4GB of RAM minimizes slowdowns while multitasking. This ASUS notebook has a 128GB SSD that provides plenty of space for documents and programs and a 15.6-inch Full HD display for viewing content in your downtime.

Key Features:

14″ Full HD (1920 x 1080) resolution boasts impressive color and clarity. Energy-efficient LED backlight. Built-in HD webcam with microphone; Makes it easy to video chat with family and friends or teleconference with colleagues over Skype or other popular applications.

Intel Dual-Core m3-8100Y 1.10 GHz Up to 3.40 GHz; Intel UHD Graphics 615; On-processor graphics with shared video memory provide everyday image quality for Internet use, basic photo editing and casual gaming.

4GB system memory for basic multitasking; Adequate high-bandwidth RAM to smoothly run multiple applications and browser tabs all at once; 128GB solid state drive (SSD); While offering less storage space than a hard drive, a flash-based SSD has no moving parts, resulting in faster start-up times and data access, no noise, and reduced heat production and power draw on the battery.

Wireless-AC Connect to a Wireless-AC router for nearly 3x the speed, more capacity and wider coverage than Wireless-N. Backward-compatible with all other Wi-Fi networks and hotspots.

Windows 10 brings back the Start Menu from Windows 7 and introduces new features, like the Edge Web browser that lets you markup Web pages on your screen.