ASUS collaborates with Dirac for ROG Phone 3’s audio

Swedish business Dirac has actually partnered with ASUS for the ROG Phone 3. The video gaming phone consists of Dirac’s immersive audio and optimization innovations for its integrated speakers and linked earphones.

“Today’s flagship smartphones allow users to do more than ever before, including online gaming – where high-quality audio is as critical as visuals, processing power, and other notable features” stated Mats Oberg, Chief Sales Officer,Dirac “ASUS understands that, which is why it teamed up with Dirac to design the digital audio system for their latest device. We’re proud of what we’ve together accomplished, and we look forward to continuing our collaboration for years to come.”

Dirac’s trademarked immersive audio option uses sophisticated MIMO (multiple-input and multiple-output) innovation to allow a phone’s main speakers and receiver speaker– accountable for noise throughout call– to collaborate and produce exceptionalaudio

Furthermore, Dirac’s sound optimization option upgrades headphone sound quality by determining and fixing the linked earphone’s impulse and frequency action. The Dirac sound optimization option is now suitable with ROG earphones such as the ROG Cetra, ROG Delta, ROG Strix Go 2.4, and ROG Theta 7.1, among others.

Notably, the ASUS ROG Phone 3’s GameFX audio consists of updated speakers with 7 magnets for more power and less distortion. One of the speakers is somewhat bigger, with an extra-long toss for assisting produce much deeper bass notes.