Asus begins Android 11 beta recruitment for Zenfone 6 users

While we’re waiting for the upcoming Zenfone 7 duo which is set up to debut on August 26, Asus has actually started Android 11 beta screening recruitment for its predecessor – the Zenfone 6.

Asus Beta Enroll menu

Those thinking about registering will need to upgrade their present software application to the current Android 10 develop 17.1810.2008.171 which includes a beta enlist function in the system upgrade menu.

The brand-new Android 11 beta recruitment is open up until September 4 and Asus will send out picked individuals verification for their registration through e-mail. The just noted requirement is that the phone’s boot-loader remains in its locked state.

Source|Via