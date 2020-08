Asuka is out for repayment on Sasha Banks & & Bayley, and The Empress is set on recovering her Raw Women’sTitle But to challenge The Boss at SummerSlam, she’ll need to make it through SmackDown Women’s Champion Bayley initially.

The Empress of Tomorrow hasn’t forgotten the ruthless beatdown Bayley placed on her friend Kairi Sane, and she will definitely be aiming to make Bayley regret it. But will retribution blind Asuka and cost her a possibility to recover her title?