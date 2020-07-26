Astros’ Verlander out at least two weeks with forearm strain

CLICK ON THIS LINK FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Baker rejected a report that stated the injury would end Verlander’s season. He stated Verlander would be examined after two weeks.

The 37- year-old Verlander had groin surgical treatment in March however recuperated in time to pitch for the Astros on opening day Friday with the season postponed since of the coronavirus pandemic.

CLICK ON THIS LINK TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Baker stated Verlander felt “inflammation” in his arm throughout his start on Friday, where he pitched 6 innings and got the win. He had an MRI on Saturday, and now he’ll miss out on at least approximately a 3rd of this 60- video game routine season.