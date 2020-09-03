Astros Release Fernando Rodney – MLB Trade Rumors

The Astros have released veteran hurler Fernando Rodney, per Jake Kaplan of The Athletic (via Twitter). He had been in the team’s 60-man player pool on a minor-league deal.

Rodney opened the year throwing with the indy ball Sugar Land Skeeters, giving the ’Stros a chance to determine he was worthy of a closer look. But the 43-year-old hurler evidently didn’t impress at the team’s alternate training site.

When last we saw Rodney in action, he had enough in the tank to be a significant contributor to the 2019 World Series-winning Nats. He worked to a 4.05 ERA in 33 1/3 regular-season innings and was handed the ball six times in the postseason.

It remains to be seen whether this is the end of the line for the ageless reliever. He was still averaging better than 94 ticks on his heater last year. In his 17 total MLB campaigns, Rodney carries a 3.80 ERA over 933 innings.