Astros Place Yordan Alvarez On 45-Day Injured List

August 23: Alvarez was moved to the 45-day injured list today, reports Brian McTaggart of MLB.com. Right- hander Chase DeJong had his agreement picked for the 40-man lineup, while Humberto Castellanos was optioned.

August 18: The Astros revealed that DH Yordan Alvarez has actually been put on the 10-day injured list (retroactive to August 16) due to best knee pain. Infielder Taylor Jones has actually been phoned from Houston’s alternate training website to take Alvarez’s lineup area.

Alvarez has actually appeared in just 2 video games for the Astros this season, as he missed out on all of Summer Camp for concealed factors and hence required a couple of weeks to increase prior to signing up with the active lineup. Even when playing and even while homering and singling over his 9 plate looks, Alvarez was obstructed by his knees, as he was a late scratch from Sunday’s lineup. An MRI was unfavorable, as Alvarez’s problems might merely be persistent.

“I asked [Alvarez] when did he start having these problems, and he said back in Double-A,” supervisor Dusty Baker informed MLB.com’s Alyson Footer and other press reporters the other day. “Most of the time when you have knee problems, they don’t subside very quickly. And when they do, they have a history of coming back.”

The Astros were just preparing to utilize Alvarez just as a DH this …