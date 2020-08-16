Astros Place Michael Brantley On 10-Day Injured List

The Astros have actually put Michael Brantley on the 10-day injured list due to best quad pain, according to Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle (Twitter link) and other press reporters. Brantley’s positioning is backdated to August 12. A lineup replacement will not be revealed up until previous to the Astros’ video game tomorrow.

An IL stint might have been inescapable for Brantley, who has actually been troubled by leg issues given that he stepped on Joe Kelly‘s foot throughout a play at very first base back on July 29. Brantley has actually been utilized specifically as a DH or pinch-hitter over his last 10 video games, and he likewise missed out on Houston’s last 2 contests due to his quad.

Despite being less than one hundred percent, Brantley has actually still been his normal efficient self, striking.286/.375/.446 with a crowning achievement over 64 plate looks. His lack is yet another blow to an Astros group that has actually been struck hard with injuries this season, however a minimum of in this case, Houston has something of a ready-made DH replacement given that Yordan Alvarez was simply triggered off the IL the other day. An perfect situation for the Astros would see Brantley return from the injured list recuperated and all set to play the outfield, to prevent a designated player timeshare with Alvarez given that the more youthful slugger has actually currently been slated for DH-only responsibility.