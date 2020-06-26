Astros’ Lance McCullers Jr. says he rather hear something, even boos, than silence in stadium

EX-YANKEE SPITBALLS IDEA OF FOREIGN SUBSTANCES INVADING MLB’S WET RAG RULE

“I, as a pitcher, at home, want to play with Houston fans in the building. Even if we go on the road, I’d rather have people be there, showing love for their team, and even booing us, than for it to be silent,” he told radio stations station.

McCullers said he believes that when fans do keep coming back, they’ll greet their team the same way they would have if things were normal in the entire world.

“I think that whenever fans come back to baseball, they’ll greet us then, the way they were going to (before the shutdown),” he said. “So, it’s no big deal for us. We understand the position that we’re in, and fans, no fans, we just have to play baseball, man. That’s all we can worry about. We can’t tell people how to feel, or how to react. That’s their right.”

McCullers missed the complete 2019 because of Tommy John surgery. In 2018, he was 10-6 with a 3.86 ERA and 142 strikeouts.

When it involves having fans in the stands, Astros owner Jim Crane suggested that the business is finding your way through the possibility.

He told reporters that he hasn’t eliminated the possibility of fans at Minute Maid Park sooner or later during the shortened season, based on the Houston Chronicle.