Astros Close Alternate Training Site Due To Positive COVID-19 Test

The Astros’ alternate training site in Corpus Christi was just recently closed down due to a positive COVID-19 test, GM James Click informed press reporters (consisting of MLB.com’s Brian McTaggart and the Houston Chronicle’s Chandler Rome). “As the result of a single positive test, we have shut down the facility out of an abundance of caution while we go through the Major League Baseball-managed contact tracing and testing protocols,” Astros GM James Click stated.

For now, the concern appears limited to that only positive outcome. Contact tracing efforts didn’t expose any link in between the individual who evaluated positive and anybody on either the Astros’ active lineup or taking a trip celebration, so “based on the protocols, the big league team is currently unaffected,” Click stated.

It isn’t yet understood when the alternate site will re-open, leaving the 23 non-MLB members of the Astros’ existing gamer swimming pool in limbo till they are cleared to resume exercises. It would likewise appear that the Astros would not have the ability to call any of these gamers approximately the major league lineup unless they pass screening procedures (typically 2 unfavorable outcomes on successive days, and likely some kind of quick quarantine duration will be needed in this case). However the procedure plays out, the Astros will undoubtedly be obstructed by the loss of their …