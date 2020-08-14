Astros Activate Yordan Alvarez – MLB Trade Rumors

The Astros revealed Friday that they have actually triggered designated player Yordan Alvarez from the hurt list. Righty Nivaldo Rodriguez was optioned to the group’s alternate training website to make area on the 28- male lineup. This will mark the 2020 launching for Alvarez, in 2015’s American League Rookie of theYear The 23- year- old has yet to dress for the ‘Stros after likewise missing out on all of Summer Camp.

Alvarez burst onto the scene in 2019, appearing in 87 video games down the stretch and overwhelming opposing pitchers with an ostentatious.313/.412/.655 batting line, 27 crowning achievement and 26 doubles in simply 369 journeys to the plate. He served mostly as a designated player, which is most likely to be his main function with the club moving on, however Alvarez does experience initially base and in left field. Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle tweets, nevertheless, that Astros skipper Dusty Baker stated today that Alvarez will not be playing the outfield when he returns. That might inconvenience to get Alvarez and Michael Brantley in the lineup early, as Brantley has actually been hobbled by a quadriceps problem and working as the Houston DH just recently.

The return of Alvarez is a benefit for an Astros lineup that has actually been damaged by injury and underperformance throughout the season. Justin Verlander is sidelined for a yet- to- be- figured out …