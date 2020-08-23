Astros Activate Michael Brantley; Place Josh James On 10-Day IL

The Astros have actually triggered outfielder Michael Brantley from the 10-day hurt list, according to a group statement. Brantley will be readily available for tonight’s video game versus the Padres, as he will right away take the lineup area opened after right-hander Josh James was put on the 10-dayIL James is fighting left hip pain.

Brantley is back after investing a very little ten-day stint on the IL due to a best quad injury, though his activation comes as something of a surprise. Manager Dusty Baker stated simply the other day that he was “not real optimistic” that Brantley would be triggered as quickly as he was qualified to return, though obviously the veteran slugger revealed sufficient development throughout pregame drills today that the Astros felt comfy putting him back on the 28-man lineup.

Since stepping on the foot of Dodgers reducer Joe Kelly throughout a play at very first base upon July 29, Brantley has actually been troubled by foot and quad issues, though it wasn’t stopping him from continuing to produce at the plate. Brantley had actually been restricted to DH responsibility, nevertheless, and Houston eventually choosing an IL stint was required to get Brantley back in sufficient health for routine outfield responsibility. That option might have been stimulated by the return of Yordan Alvarez, though with Alvarez now chosen the season due to …