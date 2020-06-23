Astronomers see ‘mystery object’ in space that could solve black hole puzzle

Scientists have seen a “mystery object” in space that could solve a puzzle about black holes.

The object sits proper in the “mass gap” – a category of object that researchers have discovered missing. Researchers have been unable to know whether or not something lies in that mysterious hole, and why it has confirmed so troublesome to seek out any object that sits in it.

“We’ve been waiting decades to solve this mystery,” mentioned Vicky Kalogera, a professor at Northwestern University. “We don’t know if this object is the heaviest known neutron star, or the lightest known black hole, but either way it breaks a record.”

It was detected after researchers picked up a “highly unusual” sign utilizing the Virgo and Ligo observatories, which made the primary gravitational wave discovery.





“This is going to change how scientists talk about neutron stars and black holes,” mentioned co-author Patrick Brady, a professor on the University of Wisconsin, Milwaukee, and the LIGO Scientific Collaboration spokesperson. “The mass gap may in fact not exist at all but may have been due to limitations in observational capabilities. Time and more observations will tell.”

The drawback of the mass hole arose as a result of the heaviest neutron star is 2.5 occasions the dimensions of the Sun, and the lightest recognized black hole is about 5 occasions our Sun. Researchers have been puzzled by the actual fact that there seemed to be nothing in that unusual hole between.

Now they’ve detected an object that seems to be both the heaviest neutron star ever discovered, or the lightest black hole.

The object is 2.6 photo voltaic plenty, placing it proper in the center of that hole, and was found in August final 12 months however reported in a brand new paper printed as we speak. It was found when it merged with a black hole of 23 photo voltaic plenty, an occasion that despatched gravitational waves rippling by space so that they could be picked up from observatories on Earth.

