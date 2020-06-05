Astronomers have found a planet like Earth orbiting a star like the sun

Three thousand light-years from Earth sits Kepler 160, a sun-like star that’s already thought to have three planets in its system. Now researchers think they’ve found a fourth. Planet KOI-456.04, as it’s called, appears much like Earth in dimensions and orbit, raising new hopes we’ve found perhaps the most useful candidate yet for a habitable exoplanet that resembles our home world. The new findings bolster the case for devoting more hours to searching for planets orbiting stars like Kepler-160 and our sun, where there’s a better chance a planet can receive the kind of illumination that’s amenable to life.

Most exoplanet discoveries up to now have been made around red dwarf stars. This isn’t totally unexpected; red dwarfs are the most frequent type of star out there. And our main method for finding exoplanets involves looking for stellar transits—periodic dips in a star’s brightness as an orbiting object passes in front of it. This is a lot easier to do for dimmer stars like red dwarfs, which are smaller than our sun and emit more of the energy as infrared radiation. The highest-profile discovery of the type is near our closest neighboring star, Proxima Centauri—a red dwarf with a potentially habitable planet called Proxima b (whose existence was, incidentally, confirmed in a new study published this week).

Data on the new exoplanet orbiting Kepler 160, published in Astronomy and Astrophysics on Thursday, points to a different situation entirely. From what researchers can tell, KOI 456.04 looks to be significantly less than twice the size of Earth and is apparently orbiting Kepler-160 at about the same distance from Earth to the sun (one complete orbit is 378 days). Perhaps most significant, it receives about 93% as much light as Earth gets from the sun.

This is critical, because one of the biggest obstacles to habitability around red dwarf stars is they could emit a lot of high-energy flares and radiation that may fry a planet and any life on it. By contrast, stars like the sun—and Kepler-160, in theory—are more stable and suited to the evolution of life.

The authors found KOI-456.04 by reanalyzing old data collected by NASA’s Kepler mission. The team employed two new algorithms to investigate the stellar brightness observed from Kepler-160. The algorithms were built to look at dimming patterns on a more granular and gradual level, as opposed to seeking the abrupt dips and jumps that had previously been used to spot exoplanets in the star system.

Right now the researchers say it’s 85% probable KOI-456.04 is an actual planet. But it could still be an artifact of Kepler’s instruments or the new analysis—an object needs to pass a threshold of 99% to be a certified exoplanet. Getting that degree of certainty will demand direct observations. The instruments on NASA’s upcoming James Webb Space Telescope are required to depend on the task, as are those on ESA’s PLATO space telescope, due to launch in 2026.