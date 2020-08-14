Astronomers Finally Know What Caused That Mysterious Dimming of Betelgeuse

The sudden dimming of one of the brightest stars in the night sky, Betelgeuse, could be due to a dust cloud spewing up from its surface, astronomers said on Thursday.

The mystery has enthralled skywatchers since the star – part of the Orion constellation – began to lose luminosity last October, with some experts suggesting it could herald its explosion into a supernova.

But researchers working with the Hubble telescope now have a clearer picture, seeing superhot plasma being unleashed from the star’s surface, cooling in the outer layers of the atmosphere and eventually turning to dust.

Artist’s impression of the dust. (ESO, ESA/Hubble, M. Kornmesser)

“The resulting cloud blocked light from about a quarter of the star’s surface,” the European Space Agency said in a statement, adding that the star has since returned to its normal brightness.

“With Hubble, we see the material as it left the star’s visible surface and moved out through the atmosphere, before the dust formed that caused the star to appear to dim,” said lead researcher Andrea Dupree of the Harvard-Smithsonian Center for Astrophysics in the United States.

“We could see the effect of a dense, hot region in the southeast part of the star moving outward.”

(Andrea Dupree (Harvard-Smithsonian CfA), Ronald Gilliland (STScI), NASA and…