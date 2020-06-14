Astronauts: Falcon 9 rocket was ‘totally different’ ride than the space shuttle

“From the time the engines lit, the first two-and-a-half minutes to staging was about like we expected, except you can never simulate the Gs, so as the Gs built you could certainly feel those,” Hurley told Spaceflight Now. “What I thought was really neat was how sensitive we were to the throttling of the Merlin engines. That was really neat. You could definitely sense that as we broke Mach 1.”

He added: “We didn’t even need to look at the speed. You could tell just by how the rocket felt, so it’s a very pure flying machine.”

“Remember, [the] shuttle had solid rocket boosters to begin with,” Hurley said. “Those burned very rough for the first two-and-a-half minutes. The first stage with Falcon 9 were the nine Merlin engines. It was a much smoother ride, obviously, because it was a liquid engine ascent.”

Liquid powerplant ascent is actually a reference to the mix of super-chilled kerosene in addition to cryogenic liquefied oxygen propellants consumed simply by the Merlin engines.

After the smooth start, the jet pilots said the second phase felt a new bit rougher.

“The biggest difference is just the dynamics that are involved, the vibration, the experiences that we felt actually riding a real rocket,” Behnken said.

“It will be interesting to walk with the SpaceX folks to find out why it was a little bit rougher ride on the second stage than it was for shuttle on those three main engines,” Hurley added.

The Crew Dragon spacecraft was created to mainly function autonomously, handling almost all prep in addition to docking along with the International Space Station following the 19-hour trip.

NASA is also dealing with Boeing about its manned Starliner capsule, which is anticipated to launch earlier next year.