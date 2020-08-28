Astronaut Samantha Cristoforetti: ‘There’s nothing permanent about us’

Few locations are safe from coronavirus. But Samantha Cristoforetti understands one: the International Space Station, where she invested 200 days in 2014-15, might be the ideal location to remain an international pandemic. The team on the ISS, orbiting 400km above the Earth, are “the safest people in the world,” the Italian astronaut states with a laugh. “They’re definitely out of reach.”

The location we’re fulfilling is not rather as Covid- evidence– a dining establishment inCologne We are on a congested balcony ignoring the Rhine, seeing barges and enjoyment cruisers down previous, and joggers, skateboarders and bicyclists scramble for area on the boardwalk. The state of mind is so carefree you would never ever understand that Germany has actually simply reported an unpleasant spike in coronavirus cases.

Still, the Limani, a popular Greek- design restaurant in the Rheinauhafen, Cologne’s redeveloped port, is a sensible option forCristoforetti The 43-year-old has actually resided in this city, house to the European Astronaut Centre, for the previous 11 years, and frequently lunches here on bright days. When she gets here, however, I rarely identify her: in the wildly popular YouTube videos that reveal her cleaning, cutting her nails and making a treat in area, her hair protrudes in all instructions likeStruwwelpeter Now it is interrupted and pulled flat by gravity.

For …