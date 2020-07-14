AstroAI Mini Fridge 4 Liter/6 Can AC/DC Portable Thermoelectric Cooler and Warmer for Skincare, Breast Milk, Foods, Medications, Bedroom and Travel (White)

Price:
$49.99 - $39.09
(as of Jul 14,2020 15:29:22 UTC – Details)
Product Description
Features
Adjustable Temperature Control with Large LCD Screen
AC/DC Powered Cooler and Warmer
only for cooling
Capacity/Length
6 Liter/8 Cans
9 Liter/12 Can
24L, large capacity
Applications
Meals, Breast Milk, Medicine, Cosmetics, Beverages
Cars, Homes, Offices, and Dorms
Home and Travel
Power Supply
AC/12V DC
AC/12V DC
12V DC only
“For All of Life’s Adventures” is more than a slogan for us; it’s a lifestyle and core philosophy. AstroAI supports the adventurer within and we encourage our customers to take risks and push the envelope.
We don’t choose products based on market interests or fancy analytics. We develop tools and products for ourselves and our customers based on real-world needs and expectations.
AstroAI Portable AC/DC Power Cooler and Warmer Mini Fridge
To achieve the quickest cooling, fill the fridge with beverages which have already been refrigerated
The lowest possible temperature depends on the surrounding environment
The fridge is designed to keep items warm, it is not designed to heat up cold items
Hot items will stay warm for several hours after the portable fridge has been turned off, provided that the door is closed properly
For maximum cooling, please ensure the back of the mini fridge is at least three inches away from a wall
NOTE: Make sure to only run your cooler/heater while your vehicle’s engine is on or you risk draining your vehicle’s battery
6 Can Capacity
Chill a 6 pack so you’ll always be able to crack open a cold one
Designed for Dorms
Its small size squeezes into tight places, and always stays quiet
Beauty Care Essential
Cool down your skincare routine without having to go to the kitchen fridge
Look Here ! Thirsty? Hungry? Store Drinks, Snacks, and Meals!
25 DB Sleep Mode
Peaceful sleep may require 25dB, we’ve ensured that our cooler operates in virtual silence so you can rest easy
AC/DC adapter
AC/DC adapter makes your fridge available for both indoor and outdoor use
Enjoy Wherever You Are
Cold items will stay cool for several hours after the portable fridge has been turned off,provided that the door is closed properly.
COOL TO WARM: Cool up to 32°F (18°C) below ambient temperature, or keep warm up to 150°F (66°C)，86°F (30°C) -64°F (18°C) within an hour, 86°F (30°C) -50°F (10°C) within 2 hours, 86°F (30°C)-37°F( 3°C) within 3 hours
4 LITERS OF CAPACITY: Store ! (6) 12 oz cans ! medications and skincare with ease; Inner dimensions are 5.5” x 5.3” x 8.07”; The removable shelf makes small items like breast milk, skincare, cosmetic, food, or medications easy to separate, best gift for women and girls
AC/DC ADAPTERS: Two plugs are included for both standard wall outlets and 12V cigarette lighters in vehicles; NOTE: Make sure to only run your cooler/heater while your vehicle’s engine is on or you risk draining your vehicle’s battery
ECO-FRIENDLY ENGINEERING: Semiconductor refrigeration chip is freon-free and environmentally friendly; Quiet technology keeps sound at a minimum ( 25dB ), so you can rest easy
CE, FCC, ETL, RoHS certified; 3 Year Warranty provided by AstroAI – if you have any dissatisfaction with your product quality, please reach out to us immediately