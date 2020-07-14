AstroAI Mini Fridge 4 Liter/6 Can AC/DC Portable Thermoelectric Cooler and Warmer for Skincare, Breast Milk, Foods, Medications, Bedroom and Travel (White)



Adjustable Temperature Control with Large LCD Screen

AC/DC Powered Cooler and Warmer

only for cooling

Capacity/Length

6 Liter/8 Cans

9 Liter/12 Can

24L, large capacity

Applications

Meals, Breast Milk, Medicine, Cosmetics, Beverages

Cars, Homes, Offices, and Dorms

Home and Travel

Power Supply

AC/12V DC

12V DC only

“For All of Life’s Adventures” is more than a slogan for us; it’s a lifestyle and core philosophy. AstroAI supports the adventurer within and we encourage our customers to take risks and push the envelope.

We don’t choose products based on market interests or fancy analytics. We develop tools and products for ourselves and our customers based on real-world needs and expectations.

AstroAI Portable AC/DC Power Cooler and Warmer Mini Fridge



To achieve the quickest cooling, fill the fridge with beverages which have already been refrigerated

The lowest possible temperature depends on the surrounding environment

The fridge is designed to keep items warm, it is not designed to heat up cold items

Hot items will stay warm for several hours after the portable fridge has been turned off, provided that the door is closed properly

For maximum cooling, please ensure the back of the mini fridge is at least three inches away from a wall

NOTE: Make sure to only run your cooler/heater while your vehicle’s engine is on or you risk draining your vehicle’s battery

6 Can Capacity

Chill a 6 pack so you’ll always be able to crack open a cold one

Designed for Dorms

Its small size squeezes into tight places, and always stays quiet

Beauty Care Essential

Cool down your skincare routine without having to go to the kitchen fridge

Look Here ! Thirsty? Hungry? Store Drinks, Snacks, and Meals!



25 DB Sleep Mode

Peaceful sleep may require 25dB, we’ve ensured that our cooler operates in virtual silence so you can rest easy

AC/DC adapter

AC/DC adapter makes your fridge available for both indoor and outdoor use

Enjoy Wherever You Are

Cold items will stay cool for several hours after the portable fridge has been turned off,provided that the door is closed properly.

COOL TO WARM: Cool up to 32°F (18°C) below ambient temperature, or keep warm up to 150°F (66°C)，86°F (30°C) -64°F (18°C) within an hour, 86°F (30°C) -50°F (10°C) within 2 hours, 86°F (30°C)-37°F( 3°C) within 3 hours

4 LITERS OF CAPACITY: Store ! (6) 12 oz cans ! medications and skincare with ease; Inner dimensions are 5.5” x 5.3” x 8.07”; The removable shelf makes small items like breast milk, skincare, cosmetic, food, or medications easy to separate, best gift for women and girls

AC/DC ADAPTERS: Two plugs are included for both standard wall outlets and 12V cigarette lighters in vehicles; NOTE: Make sure to only run your cooler/heater while your vehicle’s engine is on or you risk draining your vehicle’s battery

ECO-FRIENDLY ENGINEERING: Semiconductor refrigeration chip is freon-free and environmentally friendly; Quiet technology keeps sound at a minimum ( 25dB ), so you can rest easy

CE, FCC, ETL, RoHS certified; 3 Year Warranty provided by AstroAI – if you have any dissatisfaction with your product quality, please reach out to us immediately