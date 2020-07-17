AstroAI Mini Fridge 12 Can Portable Electric Cooler and Warmer AC/DC for Bedroom, Food, Skincare, Breast Milk, Medications, Home Office and Travel



Features

AC/DC Powered Cooler and Warmer

LCD Temperature Display

Adjustable Temperature Control with Large LCD Screen

Designed for Cooling

Capacity

9 Liter/12 Can

6 Liter/8 Can

6 Liter/8 Can

6 Liter/8 Cans

26 Quarts/ 24L

Occasion

Meals, Breast Milk, Medicine, Cosmetics, Beverages

Cosmetics, Medications, Breastmilk, Drink

Bedroom, Office, Car, Travel

Meals, Breast Milk, Medicine, Cosmetics, Beverages

Travel and Home

Power Supply

AC/12V DC

AC/12V DC

AC/12V DC

AC/12V DC

12V DC

“For All of Life’s Adventures” is more than a slogan for us; it’s a lifestyle and core philosophy. AstroAI supports the adventurer within and we encourage our customers to take risks and push the envelope

We don’t choose products based on market interests or fancy analytics. We develop tools and products for ourselves and our customers based on real-world needs and expectations

AstroAI 9L Mini Fridge For Home And Travel



To achieve the quickest cooling, fill the fridge with beverages which have already been refrigerated

The lowest possible temperature depends on the surrounding environment

The fridge is designed to keep items warm, it is not designed to heat up cold items

Hot items will stay warm for several hours after the portable fridge has been turned off, provided that the door is closed properly

For maximum cooling, please ensure the back of the mini fridge is at least three inches away from a wall

NOTE: Make sure to only run your cooler/heater while your vehicle’s engine is on or you risk draining your vehicle’s battery

The AstroAI 9L Mini Fridge brings a larger capacity to tiny mini fridges. A 12 can capacity ensures all your drinks are cooled throughout the day. Want to keep your lunch hot? Just flip the switch and you’re set!

Mini fridges have been all the rage for keeping cosmetics and beauty-care products nice and cool before use. Instead of trudging all the way to the kitchen to grab your mask, keep your cooled cremes right with the rest of your skincare routine! The included shelf ensures you’ll be able to organize a ton of products into the little fridge!

On the road, this fridge is a lifesaver. Imagine a long stretch of highway without a cool drink to sip! You’ll be able to have a drink for everyone with this fridge, or keep snacks nice and cool (or hot) for those extended times with civilization in sight! Best of all, when you get to your destination, grab the convenient carry handle, take it inside and plug it into the wall.

SPECIFICATIONS

Color: White

Capacity: 9L

Input Voltage: DC12V or AC 110V

Heating Temperature: Up to 140°F (60°C)

Refrigeration Temperature: Lower Than Ambient Temperature Around 35.6℉ (2°C)

Internal Size: 21 x 15.8x 25.3cm

External Size: 32.8 x 32.3 x 34.8cm

Sleep Model Noise Decibel: 25dB

Certifications: CE, FCC, ETL, RoHS

Power Cord Length: AC: 1.5m/ 4.92ft DC: 2m/ 6.56ft

Big Storage Capacity

Store ! (12) 12 oz cans ! Inner dimensions are 9.96” x 8.26” x 6.22”, Easily fits 20 oz soda bottles. 330ML x 12, 550ML x 6.

Compact & Portable

The fridge takes up very little room, It fits right under your nightstand, perfect for keeping on a desk, dresser, or wherever you can squeeze it!

Package Contents

The AstroAI 9L compact fridge with a removable and a side shelf, one AC power cord, one DC power cord and the user manual.

Beauty Care Essential

Cooldown your skincare routine without having to go to the kitchen fridge, It can accommodate skincare, lipstick, lotion, essence, mask and so on.

Look Here ! Thirsty? Hungry?

Store drinks, snacks, and meals. The removable shelf makes food, or medications easy to separate, for baby’s milk, breast milk storage.

Enjoy Wherever You Are

Enjoy wherever you are. You can put in your bedroom as you can enjoy cold soda or water without going downstairs or the kitchen.

