ASTRO Gaming A20 Wireless Headset, Black/Green – Xbox One/PC/MAC (Renewed)



Price: $149.99 - $129.99

(as of Aug 18,2020 21:13:34 UTC – Details)



ASTRO Gaming A20 Wireless Headset, Black/Green – Xbox One/PC/MAC (Certified Refurbished)

Experience audio exactly as developers intended with ASTRO audio, delivering amplified stereo sound and 40mm driver audio fidelity tuned specifically for a competitive edge

Durable construction forged in Premium, damage-resistant materials gives you a wireless headset created to withstand wins, losses, and everything in between

Flexible, lightweight materials with cloth ear cushions and headband means you never have to worry about headset fatigue shutting your game down before you’re ready

The ASTRO command center software allows you to tune every input and output parameter; With up to 15+ hours of battery life, you can game Free knowing your Gear can keep up with you on marathon gaming sessions