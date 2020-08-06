AstraZeneca in first COVID-19 vaccine deal with Chinese company By Reuters

©Reuters SUBMIT PICTURE: The company logo design for pharmaceutical company AstraZeneca is shown on a screen on the flooring at the NYSE in New York



By Roxanne Liu and Ludwig Burger

BEIJING/FRANKFURT (Reuters) – Shenzhen Kangtai Biological Products (SZ:-RRB- will produce AstraZeneca Plc’s (L:-RRB- prospective COVID-19 vaccine in mainland China, the British drugmaker stated on Thursday, its first deal to provide among the world’s most populated nations.

The deal highlights Astra’s frontrunner position in a worldwide race to provide a reliable vaccine, considered that Chinese endeavors are leading a minimum of 8 of the 26 worldwide vaccine advancement tasks presently evaluating on people.

Under the arrangement Shenzhen Kangtai, among China’s top vaccine makers, will guarantee it has yearly production capability of a minimum of 100 million dosages of the speculative shot AZD1222, which AstraZeneca co-developed with scientists at Oxford University, by the end of this year, AstraZeneca stated.

The Shenzhen- based company should have capability to produce a minimum of 200 million dosages by the end of next year as part of the special structure arrangement, its declaration on the Chinese social networks website WeChat stated.

The 2 business will likewise check out the possibility of cooperation on the vaccine …