Aston Villa Women to play WSL home games in Walsall for next two seasons

The announcement comes just 24 hours after Villa confirmed eight players have left the club come early july, including top-scorer Melissa Johnson.

Johnson’s contribution of 13 goals and four assists in 14 league games played a significant part in Villa’s push for promotion this year.

Villa’s release of Johnson and seven other players joins the ever-growing list of WSL clubs which have had a mass exodus of players.

Following the early termination of the WSL season, Reading have confirmed the departure of nine of these players including long-serving players Remi Allen and Charlie Estcourt.

Similarly, relegated Liverpool bid farewell to Christie Murray, Courtney Sweetman-Kirk, Anke Preuss and goalkeeper, Fran Kitching.

After a successful debut season in the WSL, Tottenham have confirmed the exits of Sophie Mclean, Chloe Morgan, Coral-Jade Haines and Megan Wynne.

Yesterday, Manchester United confirmed Lizzie Arnot will leave the club this summer. The Scotland international has made 34 appearances for United, scoring nine goals in all competitions last season.

United’s manager Casey Stoney said: “I would really like to personally thank Lizzie, another United history maker who also scored our first-ever competitive goal not exactly two years back.”