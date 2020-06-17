Aston Villa vs Sheffield United LIVE: Team news and latest build-up today

Aston Villa play Sheffield United as the 2019/20 Premier League season resumes tonight.

After 98 days football in England returns to the field with Villa hoping to kickstart their push for safety at Villa Park. The Blades have far loftier ambitions and may have their eyes on an unlikely Champions League qualification place should things break right for them between now and the end of the season. Tonight’s match promises to function as the first of many unique occasions as the English top flight gets used to its new normal in the wake of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

We will have most of the latest build-up, action and analysis for you personally throughout the evening. Follow the live web log below:

Aston Villa vs Sheffield United key points The 2019/20 Premier League season commences again on Wednesday evening

Aston Villa host Sheffield United at 6pm

Manchester City face Arsenal at 8.15pm

Both matches postponed before coronavirus stoppage







At Villa Park the newest procedeures come in full effect. Temperature testing has to be achieved to get into the floor, social distancing has to be followed and their are sanitation stations all around the stadium. Team news – Sheffield United Two changes for the Blades from their last fixture, a 1-0 victory over Norwich. Jack Robinson and Sander Berge come in to replace John Fleck and Jack O’Connell, who pass up through injury. Team news – Aston Villa Aston Villa make six! changes to the starting line-up from their 4-0 defeat to Leicester inside their last Premier League match. Pepe Reina, Marvelous Nakamba, Ahmed Elmohamady and Mbwana Samatta all drop to the bench with Bjorn Engels and Frederic Guilbert perhaps not in the squad. Orjan Nyland starts in goal with Ezri Konsa, Anwar El Ghazi, Kortney Hause and Keinan Davis all can be found in. John McGinn returns from injury to start for the very first time in half a year. The Blades have arrived at Villa Park… What can we are expectant of from the behind closed doors matches? Unlike in the Bundesliga, players and coaching staff will never be required to waer masks at stadiums but many may possibly chose to achieve this. Players have been encouraged not to spit, clear their noses or break social distancing rules during goal celebartions. There are no ball boys/girls and a system of sterilised replacement balls will undoubtedly be used. Augmented crowd noises will undoubtedly be played through the entire matches to stimulate the atmosphere of a packed house but of course it’s not going to really function as the same. There is likewise a minute’s silence to consider those who have died with coronavirus before the first matches. Aston Villa versus Sheffield United kick starts a rollarcoaster ride of Premier League fixtures. Nine rounds of fixtures to be played over six weeks. Titles, European spots, and relegation places are on the table. It’s going to be described as a hectic and strange time but the main point here is that football’s straight back. Christian Purslow, Aston Villa’s chief executive, believes the resumption of the Premier League will be a successful on, saying: “I think it’ll lift every one to be watching football. We may have the eyes of the entire world on us but the degree of planning and preparation which has gone in makes me extremely confident that it will likely be a great success. “It [the Premier League’s return] now feels about right. “I am not sure I felt that when we first confirmed but I think events have caught up with football and it now feels absolutely the right thing and there is a palpable sense of excitement.” The team news will undoubtedly be in fleetingly… The Premier League returns with a match that will have implications at both ends of the dining table. Aston Villa head into the match in 19th, two points from safety with a game at your fingertips. A conquer Sheffield United would help their cause and move them as much as 16th but they’ll still be stuck in the fight in order to avoid relegation. The next six weeks could possibly be crucial for them. As for the Blades they are pushing for an unlikely spot in Europe next season. They are five points away from a Champions League place and a conquer Villa puts them in fifth, the Europa League position. Chris Wilder’s team have had a blinder of a season and the top coach will need that to keep tonight. Early team news The team news will be out at around 5 o’clock but some tips about what we know to date: John McGinn can be obtained for Aston Villa for the first time since fracturing an ankle on 21st December 2019, even though head coach Dean Smith says he’ll manage McGinn’s workload which probably means he wont start tonight. Goalkeeper Jed Steer is straight back after an Achilles injury but Tom Heaton and Wesley are both out until next season. It’s nothing but good news for Sheffield United who’ve a fully-fit squad starting the match. Manager Chris Wilder has hinted there will be no surprises in his line-up From a footballing perspective the lockdown came at the best time for Aston Villa. They are on a five-game losing streak in every competitions including four straight losses in the league. This is Villa’s longest losing streak since a run of 11 matches in the Premier League in 2016. Can they turn their fortunes around tonight? Aston Villa vs Sheffield United will be shown live on Sky Sports tonight, with kick-off at 6pm. To watch the match with no Sky Sports subscription, you can purchase a Now TV pass here. How do you think the overall game will play out at Villa Park tonight? We’re expecting the Premier League to return having an entertaining, open match. Aston Villa will undoubtedly be desperate to claw their way out of the relegation zone and we think they can snatch a point in the home. Aston Villa 2-2 Sheffield United is our prediction… Aston Villa chief executive officer Christian Purslow has urged fans not to congregate at Villa Park in front of tonight’s game. “Please, enjoy watching us on tv, I hope we put on an excellent show for you personally live on tv, and when it is safe and when it is legal to do so, we’ll have fans back at Villa Park,” he said. Read the full story here: Here’s a little bit of team news ahead of the game. Wesley Moares and Tom Heaton are still out for Aston Villa, while Sheffield United have received a double fitness boost… Former Villa left-back Enda Stevens is back at full health after a long-term injury, while Lys Mousset is also available again. And here’s a look at Sheffield United’s season:

