Aston Villa vs Sheffield United live stream: How to watch Premier League fixture online and on TV tonight

The Premier League is right back and the 2019/20 season will resume with struggling Aston Villa hosting Sheffield United.

This could be the first match since the coronavirus pandemic saw the campaign grind to a halt in March.

Before the unplanned hiatus, Villa had lost four consecutive Premier League matches. They currently sit 19th, two points from safety.

Sheffield United were meanwhile in fine form. They last lost a Premier League match completely back in January – losing 1-0 in the home to reigning champions Manchester City – and they’re currently 7th in the league. Win today and they will move to 5th, which could even see them earn a location in next season’s Champions League.





When could be the match?

Aston Villa vs Sheffield United is today. It gets underway at 6pm BST.

Is it on TV?

It is. Aston Villa vs Sheffield United will be shown live on Sky Sports.

To watch the match with no Sky Sports subscription, it is possible to purchase a Now TV pass here.

Will the match be free-to-air?

Unfortunately, Aston Villa vs Sheffield United is not one of the matches Sky have made free-to-air.

What could be the team news?

Villa XI: Nyland; Konsa, Hause, Mings, Targett; Hourihane, Douglas Luiz, McGinn; El Ghazi, Davis, Grealish (C)

Subs: Reina, Taylor, Nakamba, Trezeguet, Borja, Samatta, Jota, El Mohamady, Vassilev

United XI: Henderson; Baldock, Basham, Egan, Robinson, Stevens; Lundstram, Norwood, Berge; McBurnie, Sharp (C)

Subs: Jagielka, Rodwell, McGoldrick, Moore, Freeman, Osborn, Mousset, Clarke

What are the odds?

Aston Villa to win: 2/1

Draw: 12/5

Sheffield United to win: 13/10

Aston Villa vs Sheffield United prediction

We’re expecting the Premier League to reunite with an entertaining, open match. Aston Villa will be desperate to claw their way to avoid it of the relegation zone and we think they are able to snatch a spot at home.

Aston Villa 2-2 Sheffield United