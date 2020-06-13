Aston Villa vs Sheffield United: Dean Smith urges fans to ‘stay away’ from ground as Premier League returns

Anticipation for the reunite of the Premier League is high after a three-month coronavirus-enforced break, but Aston Villa coach Dean Smith has urged fans of his club not to get caught up and gather at Villa Park for the initial game back.

Nineteenth-placed Villa host Sheffield United on 17 June in the first top-flight fixture in England since March, and it is an essential clash for Smith’s side as they attempt to escape the relegation zone.

But Smith has called on fans to offer their support from the safety of their own homes as opposed to congregating outside Villa Park, with social distancing measures still in place in the country and prohibiting crowds from filling stadia.





“Just a quick message to all the Aston Villa fans,” Smith said in a video on his club’s Twitter feed.

“Usually I’d ask for your support to turn Villa Park in to a fortress, however now I must implore our supporters to perhaps not travel to the stadium on matchdays, to help us maintain a protected climate for everyone.

“Please stay away, and let the lads play and do you proud.”

Villa are second-bottom on 27 points, with goal big difference keeping them behind 18th Bournemouth, 17th Watford and 16th West Ham.

Their match against Sheffield United on 17 June is accompanied by Manchester City versus Arsenal later that evening.