Aston Villa manager Dean Smith’s father dies from Covid-19

By Reuters

Premier League membership Aston Villa have mentioned manager Dean Smith’s father Ron has died from Covid-19.

“The Aston Villa Family are saddened to announce that Ron Smith … has passed away at the age of 79,” the membership mentioned in an announcement.

“Ron, who had just lately been residing in a care residence after being identified with dementia six years in the past, contracted coronavirus 4 weeks in the past and after a brief spell in hospital handed away along with his household at his aspect.

“A lifelong supporter, Ron was a steward at Villa Park for many years and passed on his love of the club down to his children.”

The United Kingdom has recorded greater than 267,000 confirmed circumstances of COVID-19, with 37,460 individuals dropping their lives.

Last month, Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola misplaced his mom after she was identified with the novel coronavirus. She died in Barcelona aged 82.