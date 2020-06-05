Aston Villa defender Tyrone Mings joins Black Lives Matter protest in Birmingham | Football News





Tyrone Mings attended the Black Lives Matter protest rally at Victoria Square in Birmingham city centre (Picture by way of @OfficialTM_3)

Tyrone Mings confirmed his help for the Black Lives Matter motion by attending a 4,000-strong protest in Birmingham on Thursday.

The Aston Villa defender, who was in attendance at Victoria Square in Birmingham city centre, was protesting in opposition to racial injustice following the demise of American George Floyd and different black victims of police violence.

Football and politics have crossed paths in current days with a variety of high-profile gamers and soccer golf equipment popping out with a present of help for the Black Lives Matter motion, following the demise of Floyd.

Floyd died on May 25 after a white police officer, who has since been charged with his murder, held him down by pressing a knee into his neck.

Mings posted on social media photos of him attending the protest with the caption: “Nothing but energy & passion today. I make no apologies for standing up for what I believe in.”

West Midlands Police says the protests have been peaceable and passed off with out incident.

“Around 4,000 people took part in a peaceful protest around Birmingham city centre today. The protesters were loud and passionate, and made their voices clearly heard. There were no arrests and no disorder,” an announcement learn.

On Sunday, England worldwide Jadon Sancho revealed a message calling for “justice” after scoring for Borussia Dortmund.

This week Premier League golf equipment together with Liverpool, Leicester and Chelsea posted photos of their squads taking a knee in a present of help to the Black Lives Matter motion.