Aston Villa and Sheffield United players take knee before kick-off as Premier League returns

Aston Villa and Sheffield United‘s players took a knee in solidarity with the Black Lives Matter movement ahead of kick-off as the Premier League returned on Wednesday afternoon.

All matchday officials present at Villa Park also joined in the protest, which lasted for 10 seconds after referee Michael Oliver blew his whistle adhering to a minute’s silence for those who have died during the coronavirus pandemic.

Players’ shirts will bear the name of the Black Lives Matter movement in place of their particular for the initial 12 fixtures of the league’s resumption, while a logo will be on their shirt sleeve for the remainder of the season.





The Premier League said it would fully support players’ protests following a death of George Floyd in Minneapolis in May.

The match at a rainy Villa Park was also the first in Premier League history to be played without fans, and with strict health protocols in position.





Only 300 personnel were allowed into a stadium divided into three different security zones to use and restrict any possible spread of the novel coronavirus, which includes claimed near to 42,000 lives in the United Kingdom.

There was none of the traditional routine at the start of a match, with teams emerging from their changing rooms separately, players lining up two metres apart and handshakes banned. The game also started with no ballboys.

Both teams will be permitted to make five substitutions, in another first for the overall game in England and following on from the allowances made by soccer’s world governing body FIFA for the leagues needing to cram in matches following the lockdown.

The match was the initial of 92 to be played within the next six weeks to complete the Premier League season.

Additional reporting by Reuters