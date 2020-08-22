Asteroid heading our way right before Election Day

On the day before the governmental vote, no less.
Yep The celestial things referred to as 2018VP1 is predicted to come near Earth on November 2, according to the Center for Near Earth Objects Studies at NASA’sJet Propulsion Laboratory
Its size is 0.002 km, or about 6.5 feet, according to NASA’s information. It was initially recognized at Palomar Observatory in California in 2018.
NASA states there are 3 prospective effects, however “based on 21 observations spanning 12.968 days,” the firm has actually figured out the asteroid most likely– phew!– will not have a direct effect, not to mention bring Armageddon.
The opportunity of it striking us is simply 0.41%, information reveal.
CNN has actually connected NASA for any extra or upgraded details however has actually not heard back.