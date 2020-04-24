Asteroid flying past Earth looks like it’s wearing a coronavirus face mask Massive space rock won’t hit Earth, but scientists are watching it closely

Scientists from Aricebo Observatory, Puerto Rico, report that a 1.3 miles wide massive asteroid will fly past our planet Earth next week. They mentioned that they are keeping a close watch on the asteroid.

They also added that they are using a powerful radio telescope to mark the asteroid which has been named 1998-OR2. It has been reported to be flying at 82,769 mph.

The scientists have also noticed that the asteroid seems to look like a researcher wearing a mask. They further assured everyone that the asteroid poses no threat to our planet.

However, they claimed that the next time it passes by, on April 16 2079, it might come dangerously close to Earth.

