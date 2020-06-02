 Asteroid expected to fly by Earth this week – Armenian News

An asteroid will probably be flying close to the Earth this weekend.

While it could be greater than the Empire State Building, it is going to be greater than 5 million kilometers away from the planet, Tech Times experiences.

Given the title 163348 (2002 NN4), the asteroid is expected to journey at a velocity of 11,146 kilometers per hour and can go by close to the Earth on Saturday, June 6, in accordance to LADbible.

SpaceReference.org reported that 163348 (2002 NN4) is a “very small” asteroid that NASA has labeled as “Potentially Hazardous” due to its predicated shut go with Earth. It measures between 0.254 to 0.568 kilometers in diameter, making it bigger than the Empire State Building in New York, which is 0.4432 kilometers in peak.