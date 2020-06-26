Astell & Kern’s $1,799 music player lets you switch between DACs

Astell & Kern says its latest audio player could be the first on the planet to come with DACs from two split manufacturers, letting you switch between them to customize the sound to your wired headphones. The $1,799 A&futura SE200 includes DACs from both AKM (AK4499EQ) and ESS (dual ES9068AS), which have their particular AMP circuits tailored for their individual sounds. After deciding on a DAC, the sound may be customized further with some audio filters.

High end audio devices frequently include top quality DACs. LG often differentiates its phones by incorporating a quad-DAC system and headphone jack for better sound. However, this is the very first time we’ve seen a company include DACs from two different manufacturers, purely to let listeners fine-tune their audio.

As expected from the music player that costs $1,799, the SE200 supports just about any music file you can throw at it. It’ll play indigenous 32-bit/384kHz and DSD256 files, and there’s also MQA support so that it can play or stream hi-res audio tracks encoded in the format — handy if you’re a subscriber to Tidal’s HiFi membership plan and want to stream its Master-quality music. There’s 256GB of onboard storage, a microSD card slot that may expand it by around 1TB, Wi-Fi connectivity, Bluetooth AptX HD, and battery life is rated at up to 14 hours.

Externally, the SE200 is controlled via its 5.0-inch 720p display, and there’s a volume wheel that will illuminate in different colors to show information about the music that’s currently playing, including its bit-rate, or which DAC happens to be in use. There’s a USB-C port for charging, and you also can use the player as an external DAC for the Mac or Windows computer.

In addition to playing locally stored files, the player is also suitable for a range of streaming services including Apple Music, Amazon Music, Spotify, Tidal, SoundCloud, Deezer, and more. Additional services may be added by downloading and installing the right Android APK.

$1,799 is to spend on a digital audio player, but on a DAC-per-dollar basis the A&futura SE200 looks very slightly less obscene.