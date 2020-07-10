Asset storage rock vaults inside Alps to start at $500,000: report

The company says it will collaborate with rock engineering firm Gasser Felstechnik AG to make “your site a reality,” and will offer clients “subterranean plots of land.”

The vaults inside the solid rock massif of Mount Brünig in central Switzerland will range from 100 cubic meters to 100,000 cubic meters and prices start at $500,000, according to Bloomberg.

ULTRA-WEALTHY PURCHASING BUNKERS WITH UNDERGROUND SHOOTING RANGES AMID CORONAVIRUS MELTDOWN FEARS

“The rock subsurface ensures a constant relative humidity of 40% and a room temperature of 12°C (53.6°F),” the organization says, and it’ll build rooms, maintain them, supply water, heat, power and light as well as cleaning, repairs, waste disposal and portal security for customers.

Clients will have 24-hour access to the vaults through a tunnel large enough to drive a truck through.

The vaults are perfect for storing valuables like artwork, gold, jewelry and even car collections, the organization says on its internet site.

Potential clients in talks with the company include art galleries, private art collectors and other wealthy individuals, board member Hugo Schittenhelm said, Bloomberg reported.

Other businesses already located within the massif include a gastropub, a firefighter training facility, firing range and an explosives depot.

Schittenhelm added that rock vaults are cheaper than normal construction. “You’ll get faster construction approvals, the roof can’t be damaged and you don’t need barbed wire and dogs,” that he said, according to Bloomberg.

CLICK HERE TO HAVE THE FOX NEWS APP

Construction is expected to start next year, Bloomberg reported.