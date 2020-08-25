Assessing the Leafs Playoff History: 3 Charts – TheLeafsNation

Steely Dan’s 1972 single “Do It Again” information a male who is continuously screwing things up– very first with violence, then with ladies, and lastly with cash. The chorus belts “You go back, Jack, do it again”– indicating the surety of more damage that lay in Jack’s course. It is a correct metaphor for the Leafs playoff efficiency to date, possibly with various vices. When it boils down to it, the Leafs have actually played 4 close series in which they have actually stopped working to protect the huge objectives essential for a clinching win. This post will highlight this history at a high level, while preventing any certain conclusions about the ability and character of the group, which I’ll delegate other authors.

Displayed listed below is the whole Leafs playoffs history of the new-era Leafs (2016-17 and on)– showcasing the Corsi and Expected Goals portions metrics for each video game. Overall, their matches have actually been quite close– the charts on the left show their shot metrics as a portion and reveal most video games being quite near to a 50/50 split. The charts on the best program the real differentials– the number of more shots/xG they had above/below their challenger. Again they played a great deal of close video games where the distinctions likely boiled down to a huge objective or a huge save that made the distinction.

There are …