Assaulting a worker who’s enforcing masks is now aggravated battery

Gov J.B. Pritzker passed a law recently that includes a charge for assaulting a worker who’s “conveying public health guidance”– that is, informing clients of a company to use a mask or keep social distancing. In Illinois, aggravated battery is normally a felony

The law entered into result right away.

“This provision sends the message that it’s vitally important for workers to be both respected and protected while serving on the front lines,” the governor’s office said in a declaration on the brand-new law.