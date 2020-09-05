‘Assassins tried to kill my mother right in front of me, twice’



Shuhra Koofi, right, stated her mother influenced her to enter into politics





Shuhra Koofi was desperate. Her mother, a two-term member of the Afghan parliament, had actually been shot as they took a trip back to Kabul together by automobile. Shuhra asked her mother, Fawzia Koofi, not to close her eyes. “What will I do without you?” she asked.

“I was horrified because I thought I had lost my mum,” Shuhra informed the BBC, of the assassination effort last month. “But then I tried to control myself because she needed my help.”

Fawzia Koofi is an outspoken critic of Afghan fundamentalists and has actually challenged the Taliban throughout the negotiating table. She has actually paid a heavy cost for her politics – 2 assassination efforts, both experienced by her child. In 2010, her convoy was assailed by the Taliban, and in August this year she was shot by unidentified attackers on the roadway.

Close encounter

On 14 August, Shuhra and her mother were returning to Kabul after checking out Parwan province, north of the Afghan capital when they understood there …