Assassin’s Creed Valhalla is Assassin’s Creed with vikings

Ubisoft has announced the next game in its long-running Assassin’s Creed series officially: Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, which adds Vikings to the world’s murder simulation.

Not many details are there for Valhalla at this time — Ubisoft has just discharged an initial teaser (made in a live stream by Kode Abdo, AKA Bosslogic). However, the special art displays the Norse-inspired setting for the next game, including a breaded, grizzled Viking warrior using a hatchet that definitely isn’t Kratos from 2018’s God of War.

Anyway, if the design is anything to pass by, it appears that the series components of battle, secretive death, and maritime investigation will be returning for the following excursion. A full trailer shows of the game is set for April 30th at 11 AM ET.

Valhalla marks the most updated game in the series since 2018’s Assassin’s Creed Odyssey, which mixed it up of new RPG-like mechanics to the series. Ubisoft didn’t discharge another title in the series in 2019, rather than using an opportunity to keep on supporting Odyssey with updates and work on the following game in the series.

Ubisoft presently can’t seem to declare a releasing date for Assassin’s Creed Valhalla or which stages it’ll be accessible on — including if it will be accessible on the up and coming cutting edge Xbox One X and PlayStation 5 consoles.