Assar Lindbeck, economist, 1930-2020 | Financial Times

Assar Lindbeck was a tremendously prominent Swedish political economist. A follower in free enterprises, he was likewise devoted to the concept of a well-being state. His work as an economist was noteworthy for constantly being rooted in “real life”, not in a priori theoretical abstractions.

Lindbeck, who has actually passed away aged 90, chaired a federal government examination after the Swedish financial crisis of the early 1990s. The commission’s report recommended reforms that revitalised Sweden’s economy, stabilised the political system and argued in favour of making the nation’s reserve bank independent.

These reforms assisted lead the way for Sweden’s incredibly steady and vibrant economy over the subsequent 3 years. Swedish subscription of the EU had actually simply been settled at that time and was made more effective by the Lindbeck Commission’s propositions. His efforts were likewise essential in developing the Nobel Prize in economics. He was chairman of the reward’s committee for several years.

Lindbeck had exceptional connections in high locations. He was a friend of previous prime ministerOlof Palme However, the 2 guys fell out over Lindbeck’s strong criticism of the Social Democrats’ recommendation of strategies to let trade unions take control of ownership of the nation’s huge personal business. Admired, or …