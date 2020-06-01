Assange misses court hearing amid calls in Australia for his release | Media

A coalition of Australian MPs, human rights advocates and journalists have referred to as on their nation’s authorities to intervene in the case of Julian Assange, who was mentioned to be too unwell to attend the newest court hearing of his extradition case.

The imprisoned WikiLeaks founder was unable to attend by way of video hyperlink due to ill-health and recommendation from his medical doctors, in accordance with his companion Stella Moris.



WikiLeaks releases about 470,000 labeled army paperwork regarding American diplomacy and the wars in Afghanistan and Iraq. It later releases an extra tranche of greater than 250,000 labeled US diplomatic cables. A Swedish prosecutor points a European arrest warrant for Assange over sexual assault allegations involving two Swedish ladies. Assange denies the claims. A British choose guidelines that Assange will be extradited to Sweden. Assange fears Sweden will hand him over to US authorities who might prosecute him. Assange is questioned in a two-day interview over the allegations on the Ecuadorian embassy by Swedish authorities. Britain refuses Ecuador’s request to accord Assange diplomatic standing, which might permit him to depart the embassy with out being arrested. Police arrest Assange on the embassy on behalf of the US after his asylum was withdrawn. He is charged by the US with ‘a federal cost of conspiracy to commit pc intrusion for agreeing to interrupt a password to a labeled U.S. authorities pc.’ Assange’s extradition hearing begins at Woolwich crown court in south-east London. After every week of opening arguments, the extradition case is to be adjourned till May, when the 2 sides will lay out their proof. The choose will not be anticipated to rule till a number of months after that, with the shedding facet more likely to attraction. If the courts approve extradition, the British authorities can have the ultimate say.

Assange, 48, is needed in the US to face 17 prices underneath the Espionage Act and conspiracy to commit pc intrusion after the publication of lots of of hundreds of labeled paperwork in 2010 and 2011.

He is being held at Belmarsh jail in south London whereas the court system tries to reschedule his extradition hearing, which was postponed owing to the coronavirus pandemic.

Eight Australian MPs, 4 senators and plenty of members of Australia’s legislature are amongst those that wrote to their overseas minister earlier than Monday’s hearing and urged {that a} diplomatic illustration be made to the UK authorities to ask that Assange be launched on bail.

Citing the impression of Covid-19 in British prisons, they wrote: “The extradition hearings have been disrupted and delayed, leaving Mr Assange unable to have his case heard until September 2020 at the earliest, while deaths within the UK prison populations and illness amongst judicial and penal staff cohorts continue to rise.”

Assange’s full extradition hearing is ready to happen on 7 September, having initially been scheduled for 18 May, though a crown court has not but been discovered to take the case. An extra administrative hearing is because of happen on 29 June. It was agreed at Monday’s hearing that psychiatric stories on Assange from the prosecution and defence are as a consequence of be introduced to the court earlier than the top of July.

Assange’s attorneys have complained that they haven’t had enough entry to their consumer, who was mentioned to be at a heightened danger of contracting coronavirus due to an underlying lung situation. Journalists have additionally struggled to cowl the case owing to barely audible telephone hyperlinks to administrative hearings, resembling Monday’s.

Joseph Farrell of WikiLeaks criticised the truth that a time and place for the rest of the hearing was but to be introduced by the choose after proof was initially submitted over plenty of days in February.

“The delay has been a punishment in itself,” Farrell mentioned. “Whether Julian can get proper access to his legal team remains unlikely, as Belmarsh prison remains in full lockdown.”