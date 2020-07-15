Image copyright

At least 50 people have been killed and more than two million affected by heavy monsoon flooding in the north-eastern Indian state of Assam, officials say.

A video of a minister wading in to muddy waters to rescue people has highlighted the plight of these hit by the floods.

Heavy rain has submerged thousands of villages. Hundreds of relief camps have been setup to shelter those displaced.

A heavy monsoon in the area is common, but this season comes as India battles rising Covid-19 infections.

The minister, Mrinal Saikal, sometimes appears in footage helping two children and a woman out of their flooded home and onto a boat. “Flood is creating havoc in my constituency,” he wrote on Twitter. “We have been rescuing stranded people from interior places.”

In another video he posted on Sunday, he is seen saving goats.

On Tuesday, officials said that swathes of the Kaziranga National Park in hawaii, a Unesco World Heritage site, was submerged and that at the least 51 wildlife had died. Officials rescued 102 animals, they said, adding that some tigers and rhinos strayed in to nearby villages to avoid flooding.

Kaziranga houses two-thirds of the world’s population of the one-horned rhinoceros.

Officials deployed nearly 100 boats throughout the state before few days, based on local media reports.

Authorities have also setup 480 relief camps across 20 districts, providing temporary shelter for more than 60,000 people. Roads, domiciles and buildings have been overwhelmed by flood waters in parts of hawaii.

A heavy monsoon is an annually occurrence in Assam, leading to flooding and landslides which force residents to flee their domiciles, often abandoning their belongings. In fact, when a controversial citizenship act last year required residents to prove their Indian citizenship via documentation, many feared they wouldn’t be able to do this due to the rains either destroying documents or families being displaced.

Around the same time in 2019, millions were stranded or displaced as devastating floods ravaged large areas of India, Nepal and Bangladesh.

Assam and Bihar were the two Indian states that bore the brunt, with officials saying that nearly 100 people were killed.