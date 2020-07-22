Assad’s party wins expected majority in parliamentary polls – Panorama

Syria’s ruling Baath party and its allies have won a widely expected majority in parliamentary elections that were held across government-controlled areas of the war-torn country, according to the results announced on Tuesday, Deutsche Welle reported.

President Bashar al-Assad’s party and allied candidates, who contested the election under the “National Unity” list, won 177 of the 250 seats in Sunday’s vote.

Turnout stood at 33%, as compared to 57% in 2016, said Samir Zamreeq, head of the country’s electoral commission.

Zamreeq also said that any candidate not satisfied with the results “is entitled to submit his complaint within three days” starting Wednesday.

More than 7,000 polling stations were set up across government-controlled parts of the country. Voting also took place in former opposition-held areas for the time since government forces retook much of the territory it lost at the beginning of the civil war.