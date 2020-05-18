Assad’s cousin rejects government demand he step down from mobile operator – Middle East Monitor

Syrian tycoon Rami Makhlouf stated on Sunday that authorities had set a deadline for him to resign from prime mobile operator Syriatel or they’d revoke its licence however that he wouldn’t step down, Reuters reviews.

In a video, the third he has issued bringing into the open a rift along with his cousin Syrian President Bashar al Assad, Makhlouf stated the collapse of Syriatel, a fundamental income earner for the government, would deal a “catastrophic” blow to the financial system.

Makhlouf was a part of the president’s inside circle and has performed an enormous position in financing Assad’s struggle effort, Western officers have stated, citing his enterprise empire which incorporates telecoms, actual property, development and oil buying and selling.

READ: Is Putin behind the break up in Syria’s Assad household?

“If you don’t comply … the licence will be revoked and they said you have until Sunday to either comply or the company will be taken and its assets seized,” Makhlouf stated.

It was not clear when the video was taken and if he meant this Sunday or subsequent.

“You are, by this, destroying the economy of Syria,” Makhlouf added.

This month he accused safety forces of arresting his workers in an “inhumane way” in an unprecedented assault from throughout the system by one of many nation’s most influential figures.