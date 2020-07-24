Assad regime charges $100 for Covid-19 test to leave Syria – Middle East Monitor

The Syrian regime of President Bashar Al-Assad has actually enforced a cost of $100 on anybody taking a trip out of the nation to be checked for Covid-19 The charge is planned to increase the regime’s acquisition of tough money in dollars.

The Ministry of Health stated on its Facebook page that everybody looking for to leave Syria, no matter what their citizenship is, need to pay $100 (51,317 Syrian pounds) or a comparable amount in order to travel overland to BeirutAirport The path through Lebanon has actually been the simplest method of taking a trip to and from regime- held areas given that the civil war started in 2011.

Coronavirus tests need to be performed in among 4 authorized screening centres. Would- be visitors need to provide all travel files, go to the Central Bank and pay the cost. Only when they have an invoice from the bank can they have the test done.

The ministry’s choice implies that visitors need to acquire their travel ticket a minimum of 24 hours prior to their flight, and have an unfavorable test result 48 hours or less prior to liftoff. The authorities at Beirut Airport will not enable anybody to board a flight without proof that they do not have the infection.

The procedure has actually been buffooned on social networks in Syria andLebanon Questioning the high rate of the infection test, the inadequacy of the treatment and the area of the test centres in Damascus, lots of online posts mention that screening expenses around $25 in Lebanon, and simply $20 at Beirut Airport itself.

The Assad regime is frantically except foreign currency, particularly United States dollars. It likewise desires to navigate sanctions enforced by the United States and other nations, which have actually ended up being more of a concern with the current Caesar Act entering result.

The Covid-19 test cost has actually been presented simply weeks after the Syrian authorities enforced a requirement for those getting in the nation to convert $100 into Syrian currency at the border.