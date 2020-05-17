Assad regime broadcasts Daesh confessions of terrorist attacks with US coordination – Middle East Monitor

The Syrian Arab News Agency ( SANA) relayed on Thursday night what it asserts are the “confessions” of Daesh boxers, that have actually been just recently detained.

According to SANA, the Daesh boxers, detained by the Syrian regime pressures, admitted that they had actually performed terrorist attacks in coordination with US soldiers.

The information company suggested that the apprehended Daesh boxers: “Carried out various terrorist attacks, including murders, executions and kidnappings, in addition to sabotaging and destroying public property.”

SANA verified that, according to the confessions, the boxers recognized that numerous of these procedures were being collaborated by Daesh leaders and also the US soldiers released in Al-Tanf on the Syrian-Jordanian boundaries.

The detainees included that: “They were instructed by the US troops in Al-Tanf, who directed the terrorist organisation’s leader, Hassan Alqam Al-Jazrawi, to target the regime forces.”

They likewise admitted that they were energetic under the US instructions in the Palmyra location, the T-4 airbase, and also the close-by oil areas, such as the Shaer gas area.

The company relayed confessions of one of the detained Daesh militants, that revealed: “A person close to Al-Jazrawi named Hassan Al-Wali came to us and told me that he was meeting with the Americans at Al-Tanf base, who instructed him to target the Palmyra area and T-4 airbase, adding that the Americans will support us with weapons, rocket launchers and machine guns.”

The Daesh competitor proceeded: “They told us that they are supporting us financially and giving us cars and everything, and they also promised to send reconnaissance planes to monitor the Palmyra area and the airports for us. They also uploaded the TAG application on our phones, so that we can monitor the movements of the Syrian army. Al-Jazrawi agreed to this, but he asked them to wait until he manages to mobilise more elements from the Euphrates region to complete the number he needed, because we were just a few and we could not carry on this major operation alone.”

The US has actually not yet made talk about the complaints made by the Syrian regime.

