Assad interrupts parliament speech due to low blood pressure – Middle East Monitor

Syrian President Bashar Al-Assad suffered low blood pressure for a couple of minutes while providing a speech to parliament the other day.

Al-Assad disrupted his speech, which was relayed some 6 hours behind schedule on state tv, informing lawmakers he required to “sit down for a minute” after suffering a drop in blood pressure.

“This was a result of a small drop in blood pressure that Mr President suffered before he resumed his speech normally,” state tv stated.

The channel provided no additional information.

Al-Assad ended up being president in 2000 after the death of his dad. His Baath Party when again won a bulk in the nation’s parliamentary election inJuly The win was seen extensively as unsurprising and anticipated through the doubtful election procedure held.

